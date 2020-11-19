NTT announces integration of key India units to better serve customers

Japanese technology services provider Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (commonly known as NTT) has announced the integration of its different business entities in India - India, Communications India, and Netmagic.

The new combined entity, which will come into existence with effect from January 1, 2021, will help the company enhance its focus and reach to meet the diversified needs of Indian customers better.

The integration will enhance the organisation’s end-to-end ability to better serve its clients, with both transformational services elements, including managed hybrid infrastructure and Cloud services, as well as with its foundational technology solutions and services, the company said in a statement.

The company also named Sharad Sanghi, currently the chief executive officer (CEO) for global data centres and Cloud infrastructure (India) at (also known as NTT-Netmagic), to head the merged entity in India.

Kiran Bhagwanani, who was earlier heading the India business, has already assumed the role of senior vice-president, GTM (go-to-market), Asia Pacific for NTT since April.

“Over the next two months, Kiran and Sharad will work together to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continue to deliver on our client commitments. I am confident that Sharad has the leadership track record and breadth of experience critical to lead and transform the business, with a strong focus on clients, partners, and people,” said John Lombard, CEO for Asia at NTT.

“The coming together of the three NTT businesses in the Indian subcontinent is a strategic move in the right direction,” said Sanghi, adding, “This reinforces our commitment to helping our clients derive greater value, while delivering business outcomes – with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security, and managed support. The integration will also help us strengthen our growth plans in India.”

As a global information technology services and solutions provider, NTT Data Corporation employs more than 40,000 people across 57 countries, while delivering services in over 200 countries and regions.