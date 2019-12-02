Syngene appoints former Vodafone executive Sibaji Biswas as its CFO

-
Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the executive committee with effect from December 18. Biswas will succeed incumbent CFO M B Chinappa, who will stay within the Biocon group of companies and join Biocon Biologics in a new role.
Biswas brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and related functions. His prior experience includes 11 years at Vodafone and roles in Fascel Telecommunications, Jhagadia Copper and the ABP Group. In his most recent role, he was CFO and a member on the board of Vodafone Romania.
"We are delighted to welcome Sibaji to Syngene. He brings operational experience combined with a deep finance background which will be extremely valuable to the company as it enters the next phase of growth," said Jonathan Hunt, CEO, Syngene International.
