Syngene COO Manoj Nerurkar quits, to explore start-up opportunity

Biocon’s contract research arm on Tuesday announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer Manoj Nerurkar with effect from October 1.

Nerurkar, however, will continue his association with Syngene, taking a new strategic advisory role focused on innovation across Syngene’s services. He will also pursue an external startup opportunity outside of contract research services.

The announcement of the successor will be made shortly, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director, Biocon said, “Manoj has played a key role in establishing Syngene among the world’s leading Discovery and Development Services CROs. Throughout his tenure, he has actively engaged in developing the next generation of leadership talent as well as ensuring we have established world class infrastructure and capabilities.”Prior to joining in 2012, Nerurkar was head of project and strategic alliance management at in Hyderabad. Before that he had an association of 11 years with global pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb.