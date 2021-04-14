Syska to distribute LED bulbs in rural areas for Rs 10 under Gram Ujala

-
ALSO READ
5% customs duty imposed on parts used in LCD, LED panels
More than 60% of insolvency proceedings led to liquidation in Sep quarter
Cabinet approves Rs 6,238 crore PLI scheme for air-conditioners, LED lights
Market Wrap: Sensex snaps 10-day gaining streak; what led to the crash?
Realme Smart TV SLED 4K review: Pricier than LED smart TVs, but worth it
-
In a first of a kind project, Syska LED will distribute LED bulbs in rural areas at Rs 10 per piece and be partially paid back in carbon credits. Under the Gram Ujala scheme by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), bidders were invited for co-investment on a revenue sharing basis, where costs and profits would be shared with CESL.
“In this tender, Syska is downside protected through a fixed price offered by CESL; upside from carbon credits is shared in equal proportion between the two parties,” said a statement by CESL.
CESL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of EESL Limited, which focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change. Gram Ujala scheme was launched by the ministry of power this year to give LED bulbs in rural areas at Rs 10 per piece, without any subsidy support and financed entirely through carbon credits.
“We were very happy to see an enthusiastic response from participants in a structure that promises to be a sustained partnership between a public and private company. Based on an open tender process, we are happy to announce that Syska has won the bid. I hope to see more private players participate with the Government to work together for the common goal of climate change mitigation,” said Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL.
CESL will procure seven million 12-watt LED lamps, and three million 7-watt lamps. Both Syska and CESL will share half the cost and the revenue arising from the sale of carbon credits.
Currently, the Gram Ujala program is running in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. CESL said the next few states are Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska LED stated, “As a leading brand of India, Syska is pleased to find mechanisms that enable private sector players to join hands towards larger common objectives such as energy conservation, climate change mitigation and business models for enabling such basic services as good quality lights at price points that are affordable for rural India. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU