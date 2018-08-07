T-Series' YouTube agreement will push the music company's reach, revenues

The estimated Rs 7.2 billion Super Cassettes Industries’ T-Series got more than 43 billion views from across the world in 2018. These came from people who watch songs such as Dilbar or trailers of its films like Fanney Khan on its YouTube channel.

T-series has 54.5 million subscribers, second only to PewDiePie’s 64.5 million. Now add its 27 other online properties — Shabad Gurbani, T Series in Telugu, Tamil or others — and India’s largest music company brought in 61.5 billion views this year and over 93 million subscribers. For quick reference ...