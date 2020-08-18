JUST IN
Boost to local production: Made-in-India iPhone 12 set to roll out in 2021
Business Standard

Taiwanese chipset unit looks at financial, strategic investment in India

MediaTek Ventures has invested, especially in the payment space, like in Paytm ($60 million) and its rival MobiKwik, but the number of transactions is small

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek, which competes with Qualcomm globally, is looking for more financial and strategic investment in the country through its equity venture MediaTek Ventures.

Anku Jain, managing director, MediaTek India, said: “The venture is looking at opportunities to invest in India, both strategic and financial. In financial investment, the key criterion will be returns and a business that connects with our operations.” Responding to whether he sees an opportunity in investing in post-fab assembly testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) ...

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 06:07 IST

