Take note, Musk! Smartron unveils India's first e-bike Tronx One: Know more

Tronx Motors, a home-grown company owned by Smartron, on July 11 announced the launch of Tronx One, an electric cycle with an approximate on-battery run-in range of 45-50 km per charge. The e-cycle is priced at Rs 49,999 and would be available in magma red and pacific blue colour option. The company is currently undertaking pre-orders, which would start to ship the first batch of consumers from July 16 onwards.

The is a crossover of a bicycle and an electric bike. It is capable of reaching a speed of up to 25 km/hr and comes with multiple ride modes. The e-bike also features virtual gears, coupled with three electric gears and six-speed Shimano shifters, which are enabled to extend and adjust the range and speed of the bike. The e-bike’s mid step-thru frame is made for basic comfort and ease of users. The e-bike is built of aero grade alloy frame material, which is used in the constriction of aircrafts and is rust proof.

In terms of features, the sports a smart display powered by tronXTM and comes with an integrated tbike mobile app, which shows estimate range, and allows the rider to set fitness goals from their smartphones. The bike is powered by a detachable 36 V 13.6 Ah Lithium 500 W battery that transfers the power to a 250W rear hub motor. The e-bike is claimed to have a range of 50 km on continuous throttle mode per charge and 70-85 km on electronic gear assist mode per charge.

has partnered with service and care partners across nine select cities- Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bangalore & Hyderabad - where the bike will first be available for consumers to try and ride as well, based on appointment slots.



Here are the detailed specifications and features of the e-cycle:

