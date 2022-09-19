JUST IN
Takeover scare for McLeod Russel as Carbon Resources picks up over 5% stake
Many won't use print-out at home service like offered by Blinkit: Report
DotPe raises $58 mn in series B funding; to foray into financial services
Vedanta Resources' semiconductor plans won't chip away at liquidity: S&P
Laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations, clarifies Ola
Airtel, Jio to spend about Rs 400 crore on ads during festive season
Oyo reports its first EBITDA positive quarter, reduces FY22 losses
IRCTC set to enter payments sector, eyes aggregator license from RBI
Ambuja to become India's most profitable cement company: Gautam Adani
Can Air India become the Maharaja of Indian skies again?
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Many won't use print-out at home service like offered by Blinkit: Report
DotPe raises $58 mn in series B, plans entry into financial services
Business Standard

Takeover scare for McLeod Russel as Carbon Resources picks up over 5% stake

The would-be acquirer makes non-binding offer to banks to settle the bulk tea producer's dues

Topics
McLeod Russel | Tea production | Stake sale

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Icra has downgraded the ratings of bank facilities of McLeod Russel India to [ICRA] B-/[ICRA] A4 from [ICRA] BBB-/[ICRA]A3
Carbon Resources bought more than five per cent in McLeod through open market operations

India’s largest bulk tea producer is facing a takeover threat from Carbon Resources, a company manufacturing input materials for ferro alloys, aluminium and steel industries.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on McLeod Russel

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 14:45 IST

`
.