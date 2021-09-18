Taking steps towards building more diverse organisation: Grofers

-
ALSO READ
Saurabh Kumar steps down as Grofers co-founder, stays on company board
Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits co, will continue as board member
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 nations
ASCI aims to break gender stereotypes in advertising, change mindsets
Why our brain resists diversity
-
Online grocery ordering platform Grofers on Friday said it is taking multiple steps towards building a more “inclusive and diverse” organisation, including offering an endowment of Rs 50,000 per child for new parents and up to 10 days of period leave in a year.
In a blogpost, Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company is “ashamed to admit that only 16 per cent” of its workforce is women. “We have built the organisation on a culture of meritocracy, but the truth is, these same policies and processes may not be giving some of our people the best chance to thrive. We stand for cognitive diversity, so we can do our best work,” he added.
Dhindsa noted that the company “still has a long way to go” but it has taken some steps towards building a “more supportive, inclusive and diverse organisation”.
The company has over 2,000 employees. “We want our people to think like owners of the organisation and, hence, allocate ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) to employees, so that they can share in the wealth and value they create for the organisation.”
“Over 24 per cent of our employees already have ESOPs in the company, and we will continue to induct more builders into this group,” he said.
The Zomato-backed company has also done away with probation and notice periods. “We have faith in our people and want to build with mutual respect, rather than rely heavily on policies. The policies should not push people to do something that they wouldn't want to do in absence of them,” Dhindsa said.
Women and transgender employees at Grofers can avail up to 10 days of period leave in a year, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU