Taking steps towards building more diverse organisation: Grofers

Online grocery ordering platform on Friday said it is taking multiple steps tow­ards building a more “inclusive and diverse” organisation, including offering an endowment of Rs 50,000 per child for new parents and up to 10 days of period leave in a year.

In a blogpost, co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhin­dsa said the company is “ashamed to admit that only 16 per cent” of its workforce is women. “We have built the organisation on a culture of meritocracy, but the truth is, these same policies and processes may not be giving some of our people the best chance to thrive. We stand for cognitive diversity, so we can do our best work,” he added.

Dhindsa noted that the company “still has a long way to go” but it has taken some steps towards building a “more supportive, inclusive and diverse organisation”.

The company has over 2,000 employees. “We want our people to think like owners of the organisation and, hence, allocate (employee sto­ck ownership plans) to emp­loyees, so that they can share in the wealth and value they create for the organisation.”



“Over 24 per cent of our employees already have in the company, and we will continue to induct more builders into this gr­oup,” he said.

The Zomato-backed company has also done away with probation and notice periods. “We have faith in our people and want to build with mutual respect, rather than rely hea­vily on policies. The policies should not push people to do something that they wouldn't want to do in absence of them,” Dhindsa said.

Women and transgender employees at can avail up to 10 days of period leave in a year, he added.

