Lenders were at an advanced stage of discussions for restructuring of debt for two listed group companies, chairman Aditya Khaitan informed shareholders of group firm Industries India on Tuesday.

Faced with debt challenges at the group level, has been charting separate resolutions for its With a resolution plan coming into effect, these will be able to generate cash flows within the next few years and restructure payments to the holding company which will be used to repay Eveready's dues.

It is understood that the group's bulk tea producer, India, is in the final leg of discussions with lenders for debt restructuring and an investor for capital infusion. McLeod has around Rs 2,000 crore of debt on its books. McNally Bharat Engineering, the group’s EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) company, is also awaiting lenders' approval for restructuring of its debt.

At Eveready’s annual general meeting, Khaitan said a promoter group-level restructuring was underway. Through this, the promoters of the company were exploring possibilities of a capital infusion into certain promoter group and monetisation of certain assets of the group. This is aimed at addressing outstanding liabilities and obligations of group companies, including inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) and advances and a potential liability related to corporate guarantees. However, the restructuring has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in India to curb its spread.

“Physical interactions and due diligence of a transaction of this size and volume could not be effectively concluded due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Khaitan said, adding: “While the pandemic has delayed the process, investor interest continues, and possible opportunities for investment and restructuring are being examined and explored as we speak.”

On ICDs and outstanding to Eveready, Khaitan said the board had requested promoter directors for a specific plan regarding debt restructuring, monetisation of the assets and definite timelines not exceeding three months for repayment of the outstanding and guaranteed obligations, besides steps to be taken for recoverability.

Accordingly, all borrowing entities would have to provide repayment plans and timelines at the earliest — not later than 15 days from the receipt of the letters issued by the company. Letters were sent by to the companies on September 24.

While issues remained at the group level, is doing well on the operational front. Its managing director, Amritanshu Khaitan, said the core categories of batteries and flashlights witnessed a healthy demand. This, coupled with lower operational costs, resulted in a 60 per cent improvement in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) during the June quarter, despite an overall turnover dip.

“As the festive season approaches and supply chain normalises, demand for lighting products are also expected to increase. Given the outlook, we expect to improve operating margins in the coming quarters,” Khaitan added.

In response to a shareholder query on the Burman family’s (of Dabur India) investment in Eveready, Khaitan said: "We value their investment as a shareholder." The Burman family now holds around 19.84 per cent in the company.