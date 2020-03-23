Tamil Nadu govt prohibits food delivery to contain spread of Covid-19

has prohibited home delivery of food items through online aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber eats, while allowing the e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and other essentials to function during the time of restrictions it has imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the state.

The state government has issued a notification under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and regulations, imposing various restrictions in from 6 pm of March 24 to 6 am on April 1, 2020.

The list of commercial and private establishments that are exempted from restrictions include e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and other essentials. "However, home delivery of food items through aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, are prohibited," it added.

Among commercial and private establishments are hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, medical equipment manufacturing and service units, health-related manufacturing units, including mask and sanitation material manufacturing units and their transportation-related activities.

IT and ITES units will ensure employees work from home. Where it is not feasible to do so, units dealing with critical and essential services will continue to operate taking all protective measures.

It has notified that any congregation of more than five persons in public places is prohibited and all shops, commercial establishments TASMAC shops shall close their operations subject to the exceptions indicated. All inter-state and inter-district services shall not be operated, it added. Petrol pumps, LPG Gas and Bottling plants, oil agencies, petroleum and gas stations, depots, product outlets and their godowns transportation. Depositories, stockbrokers and SEBI Registered Participants, subject to SEBI guidelines.