Business Standard

TaMo takes a shot at mainstreaming EVs with sub-Rs 10-lakh priced e-Tiago

With prices starting from Rs849,000 to Rs11.79 lakh, Tata Motors' EV arm has hit the sweet spot of the sub-Rs10 lakh segment

Tata Motors | Electric Vehicles | Tata group

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Tata Motors, Tata
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, TPEM and Tata Motors said a combination of factors helped the company arrive at the current price

Twenty-one years after the launch of the two-seater Reva, India gets its first modern, fully-equipped electric passenger vehicle (ePV) priced below the critical threshold of Rs. 10 lakh. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, which has set the pace in this segment, on Wednesday launched the e-Tiago, whose pricing begins at Rs 849,000, ex-showroom.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 21:31 IST

