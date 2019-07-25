Tanishq bets big on a differentiated brand play, looks to stay relevant

The marriage market in India has spawned a host of industries, but its biggest beneficiary has been the branded jewellery market.

However, changing customer attitudes (in urban pockets) and lifestyles have driven the market into uncertain times and for Titan’s band of jewellery labels, this has meant drawing the separator lines more sharply within the portfolio and at the same time, create a brand that talks to the new, young consumer without turning the traditional and premium buyer away. Sandeep Kulhali, senior vice-president, retail and marketing (jewellery division), Titan ...