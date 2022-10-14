JUST IN
Thibault Cuny, MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia quits over health issues
Lawmaker Karti P Chidambaram asks ICAI to investigate Byju's finances
Tata Capital will look to cross-sell within the group: MD & CEO Sabharwal
ESG and net zero emissions gaining momentum among realty developers
Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for biz
Online drives video industry's growth; YouTube, TikTok to lead content mkt
Working on second phase of single window approval system: DPIIT Secy
Discoms' aggregate loss rises 66% to Rs 50,281 cr in 2020-21: Report
Sports is the new OTT game in town as everyone needs it to build a business
Infosys runs 'Accelerate' to avert moonlighting, says it supports learning
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Thibault Cuny, MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia quits over health issues
Instagram introduces new age verification feature for users in India
Business Standard

TARC Ltd to invest Rs 500 cr to develop its luxury hsg project by 2025 end

The new three-acre project, TARC Tripundra, will have 190 apartments. It is the first under the TARC brand name, although the Anant Raj Group has been into real estate the past four decades

Topics
luxury housing | Real Estate  | Realty

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
The company plans to expand into commercial and retail segments in Delhi NCR for upcoming projects especially in the hospitality sector. (Representative Image)

The Anant Raj Group launched its first project with the TARC Ltd brand in New Delhi. The new project on three acres of land is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The developers are also coming up with 4-5 projects by next year.

The real estate firm will develop the ‘Tripundra’ project with a Rs 500-crore investment, said Amar Sarin, TARC CEO in an interaction with the media. TARC has a land bank of about 500 acres in Delhi, Gurugram and Manesar.

The new three-acre project, TARC Tripundra, located at Bijwasan Road in New Delhi, will have 190 apartments. This is the first project under the TARC Ltd brand name, although the Anant Raj Group has been into real estate for the past four decades.

Through this project, the company expects a sales realisation of Rs 1,000 crore, said Sarin. The apartments will be sold in phases at Rs 17,500 per sq ft after a rebate.

In May, the company raised Rs 1,330 crore from private equity firm Bain Capital in the form of secured long-term non-convertible debentures.

The company used part of the funding to pare debt and some part will be utilised for construction and creating land bank. TARC Ltd had sold a warehousing asset in North Delhi to global investment firm Blackstone for Rs 295 crore last September.

The company also plans to expand into commercial and retail segments in Delhi NCR for upcoming projects especially in the hospitality sector.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on luxury housing

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.