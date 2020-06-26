Tariffs for Tata Power's Mundra set to be revised amid high coal costs

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has received the go-ahead from the state government to revise tariffs for Tata Power’s Mundra unit, according to people in the know. Maharashtra is one of the five states that procure power from Tata Power’s Mundra ultra mega power plant in Gujarat.

The company has been seeking a higher tariff for the power supplied to make up for losses due to higher coal import costs. In March, Tata Power and the states procuring power from the Mundra unit met and agreed to arrive at an acceptable solution on tariffs. ...