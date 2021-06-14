Tata-backed cult.fit rolls out vaccination drive for customers

In a first-of-its-kind effort, Tata Digital backed health and fitness platform cult.fit has rolled out a Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate their customers at cult centres across India.

The platform’s 200,000 offline fitness members will be eligible for this free vaccination drive being launched in partnership with digital healthcare platform MFine. It will also be extended to new members who will join the platform in the coming months as well as those who are awaiting their second dose of vaccination.

“We are preparing to vaccinate about 500-600 people a day at each Cult centre. We think of our fitness members as part of our community, just like our own employees and trainers, who we are already vaccinating,” said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth Head, cult.fit.

The Bengaluru-based startup has so far vaccinated about 80 per cent of their ground staff, fitness trainers and employees.

Healthcare platform MFine will be responsible for maintaining a safe and hygienic environment, as well as administering the vaccine, having doctors on call for any kind of emergencies.

These customers will also have an option to vaccinate their dependent at cost. The company aims to provide a smooth and safe experience at the centres with proper logistics, operations, hygiene, and safety measures in place. The drive will run in 20 cities at around 40 cult.fit centres across India.

Cult.fit, previously known as CureFit, has seen a setback in its offline business with the shutdown of its 200 gyms and fitness centres during the first and second waves of the pandemic. “The way we saw after the first wave, we are hopeful things will steadily pick up month-on-month as gyms start reopening,” said Krishnaswamy.

Tata Digital, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons, had earlier last week announced an investment of up to $75 million in the company with its cofounder & CEO Mukesh Bansal joining the President. The startup is on a mission to create the country's largest fitness network, and has already made eight acquisitions in the space including gyms, fitness chains, gym aggregators and a hardware equipment company.