Tata Consultancy Services head doubles down on $50-bn revenue target

After a stellar March quarter (Q4) performance and reporting over 15 per cent year-on-year growth, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of (TCS) in an internal mail to employees reiterated that the company is well placed to achieve its $50 billion revenue target by 2030.

“As we chart our course to be $50 billion company in revenue by 2030, we have recently moved to a first-of-its kind organisational structure based on curated customer journey. As part of this new model, we operate through our four primary engines of acquire, incubate, grow and transform,” wrote Gopinathan in an internal mail to TCSers.

An email sent to TCS about Gopinathan’s letter did not receive any response.

He added that the model would propel TCS’s future growth and provide several new leadership opportunities for TCSers while maintaining minimal disruption to accounts and operational teams.

Since April 1, TCS has changed its organisational structure to align with its strategy of focusing on the growth and transformation agenda.

The reason for setting up the new structure is also because Gopinathan wants to project a simpler version of TCS to customers. “While TCS is a complex and large organisation that has delivered benefits to larger relationships, for a smaller relationship they should be able to see it as a single point of contact and that is the role of RIG. This will also help us get more engaged deals with smaller customers,” said Gopinathan.

The RIG group is crucial in as large deals are taking time to close and deals are getting smaller.

In the email, Gopinathan while congratulating TCSers for their hard work and commitment, he also emphasised that TCS has emerged as employer of choice in the industry with the highest ever net addition. The company hired over 100,000 freshers in FY22 and took its total headcount to 592,195.