Tata Consultancy Services to be new title sponsor for Jaguar Formula E Team

(TCS) has joined the iconic British racing team Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA For­mula E World Champion­ship. The team will be kno­wn as TCS Racing.

During this multi-year partnership, TCS and will create a platform that will drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle technologies. For­mula E Championship is a single-seater motorsport cha­mp­ionship for

TCS will leverage its ex­pertise in technology transformation and experience working with premier players in the EV value chain to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership will see the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and join forces as Jaguar TCS Racing. As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilization of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models.”

Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities,and the planet.”

Thierry Bolloré, CEO Jaguar Land Rover, Chairman JLR Motorsport: “Motorsport is the ultimate challenge and to succeed in this highly competitive arena you must excel in all areas. Technology, innovation, agility, unity, and teamwork are all important learnings which we can implement across the company and wider group. I recognise these benefits and want to make sure that our future motorsport activity structure is set-up for maximum success.”

With only 87 days until the start of the new season, Jaguar TCS Racing is focused on refining the race car in the team’s Formula E history including revisions in several software areas to improve energy management, making the race car faster, and more efficient. The team has also invested time in understanding and simulating the new qualifying system and practicing in-garage pitstops, which will become a significant feature of the first 10 minutes of the new format.