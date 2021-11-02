Tata Consultancy Services to be new title sponsor for Jaguar Formula E Team

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
TVS Automobile Solutions may partner used-car companies; plans expansion
Explained: What FDA full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine means
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has joined the iconic British racing team Jaguar Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing.
During this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar will create a platform that will drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle technologies. Formula E Championship is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars.
TCS will leverage its expertise in technology transformation and experience working with premier players in the EV value chain to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership will see the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem.
Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and join forces as Jaguar TCS Racing. As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilization of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models.”
Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities,and the planet.”
Thierry Bolloré, CEO Jaguar Land Rover, Chairman JLR Motorsport: “Motorsport is the ultimate challenge and to succeed in this highly competitive arena you must excel in all areas. Technology, innovation, agility, unity, and teamwork are all important learnings which we can implement across the company and wider group. I recognise these benefits and want to make sure that our future motorsport activity structure is set-up for maximum success.”
With only 87 days until the start of the new season, Jaguar TCS Racing is focused on refining the race car in the team’s Formula E history including revisions in several software areas to improve energy management, making the race car faster, and more efficient. The team has also invested time in understanding and simulating the new qualifying system and practicing in-garage pitstops, which will become a significant feature of the first 10 minutes of the new format.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU