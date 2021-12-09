Tata Consumer Products extends medical cover to partners of LGBTQ staff

-
Tata Consumer Products (TCP) will now extend its group health insurance policy to cover partners of its employees belonging to the LGBTQ community, the company said on Thursday.
The company currently has a 2,900-strong workforce globally, with over 2,000 employees in India alone. The company’s earlier policy which provided medical insurance coverage to existing employees will now allow LGBTQ employees’ partners to avail medical cover too. The new move will be effective from December 1, 2021.
TCP said that the move is in line with the company’s ongoing commitment to promote a more inclusive and diverse workplace.
Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO of Tata Consumer Products, said: “Tata Consumer Products has always believed in celebrating diversity among our employees and to that effect has launched many HR initiatives to strengthen diversity and inclusion.”
“We are happy to extend medical insurance cover to partners of our LGBTQ employees and remain confident that this will foster better engagement, keeping our people at the center of our business. A progressive work culture that respects and embraces differences among people will always bring out the best in employees, thereby enabling them to perform better,” he added.
