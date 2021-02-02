Tata Consumer Products Q3 consolidated profit rises 29% to Rs 218 crore

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products overtakes Marico in m-cap; stock scales fresh peak
Tata Consumer Products hits new high on 82% jump in Q1 profit, slips later
All-round performance is fuelling the rally in Tata Consumer Products
All eyes on execution after strong rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock
Tata Consumer hits record high, crosses Rs 53,000-crore in market-cap
-
Tata Consumer Products reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 218 crore crore for the quarter ended December 2020, up 29 per cent year-on-year from Rs 169 crore during the same period a year earlier.
Revenue from operations was up about 23 per cent to Rs 3,069 crore from Rs 2,492 crore during the same period a year ago. The revenue was Rs 2,781.34 crore in the September quarter. The rise was led by volume and value growth in the branded business
The company's total expenses stood at Rs 2,790.72 crore in the December quarter.
Shares of Tata Consumer ended at Rs 575.95 a piece, down 1.4 per cent on NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU