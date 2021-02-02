Tata Consumer Products Q3 consolidated profit rises 29% to Rs 218 crore

reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 218 crore crore for the quarter ended December 2020, up 29 per cent year-on-year from Rs 169 crore during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from operations was up about 23 per cent to Rs 3,069 crore from Rs 2,492 crore during the same period a year ago. The revenue was Rs 2,781.34 crore in the September quarter. The rise was led by volume and value growth in the branded business



The company's total expenses stood at Rs 2,790.72 crore in the December quarter.





Segment wise, the India beverages revenues increased 46 per cent to Rs 1,275 crore for the quarter under review, while the India foods revenue came in at Rs 630 crore

Shares of Tata Consumer ended at Rs 575.95 a piece, down 1.4 per cent on NSE.