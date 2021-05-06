Tata Consumer Products reports net profit of Rs 133 crore in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
HUL Q4 preview: Brokerages eye high double-digit growth in PAT, revenue
IDBI Bank Q4 net profit jumps 278% to Rs 512 crore; NII rises 38%
By-poll result LIVE: BJP retains six seats, SP bags one in Uttar Pradesh
Infosys, TCS, Mindtree: Strategies for IT stocks ahead of Q4FY21 numbers
-
Tata Consumer Products on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.34 crore for the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of growth in revenue and good control over expenditure.
However, margins were impacted by tea cost inflation in India. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.05 per equity for the financial year 2020-21.
Its revenue from operations rose 26.2 per cent to Rs 3,037 crore from Rs 2,405 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
The company said it has an exceptional item for the current quarter mainly representing costs relating to the business restructure and reorganisation of Rs 18 crore and loss on disposal of an overseas subsidiary of Rs 46 crore.
“We delivered yet another Quarter of strong revenue growth, driven by double digit volume growth in India business. The integration of our food and beverage businesses in India is complete as committed and we have started seeing synergy benefits," said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.
"During the year, we have stepped up our distribution reach, invested behind our brands, and focused on premiumisation in our core portfolio. We continued the momentum in driving the Digital agenda with digitalization of channel partners, implementation of best in class ERP and a new integrated business planning system covering demand and supply planning," he said.
Segment wise, the revenues from India-Beverages and India-Foods came in at Rs 1204.8 crore and Rs 641.68 respectively. Meanwhile, Tata Starbucks recorded revenue a growth of 14 per cent for the quarter under review. It opened 39 new stores and entered 7 new cities during the year.
On Thursday, it's scrip rose 0.32 per cent to end at Rs 651.15 on NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU