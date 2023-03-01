JUST IN
Tata Consumer says still in talks with Bisleri Int'l for majority stake
Kia India YoY sales increases by 36% in February at 24,600 units
Business Standard

Tata Consumer says still in talks with Bisleri Int'l for majority stake

If this deal, estimated at Rs 6,000-7,000 cr goes through, it would become the largest in the Indian FMVG, surpassing HUL's April 2020 acquisition of Horlicks from GSK for Rs 3,045 cr

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza  |  Mumbai 

Tata Consumer Products is still in discussions with Bisleri International to buy a majority stake in the packaged water company, the consumer goods firm said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 16:34 IST

