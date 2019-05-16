TGB-Tata Chemicals deal is good news for stocks, say analysts

The Street has welcomed the Tata group’s long-awaited decision to bring its consumer businesses under one roof by hiving off the foods & detergent business of Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL) and merging it with Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL). TGBL will be renamed Tata Consumer Products.

Shares of TCL and TGBL surged 8 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, on Thursday. The potential valuation and growth upsides from this deal have enthused investors as the valuations of these two entities have been relatively subdued. A close look at the revised valuation matrix of TCL's ...