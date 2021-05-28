Tata Group acquires majority stake in BigBasket to cement play in groceries

Cementing its foray into the market, Tata Sons, through its subsidiary Tata Digital Limited has acquired a majority stake in

The Competition Commission of India had last month approved Tata Digital’s acquisition of up to 64.3 per cent of the total share capital of BigBasket’s parent company Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Ltd.

“Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual’s consumption basket in India, and as India’s largest e-grocery player, fits in perfectly with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome as a part of Tata Digital,” said Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital.

E-grocery has been one of the fastest growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space. The pandemic has further accelerated its adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at home. According to a report by RedSeer and BigBasket, India’s e-grocery market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2019 to $3 billion by the end of 2020. At an annual growth rate of 57 per cent, it is expected to touch $18 billion by 2024.

“We are extremely excited about our future as a part of As a part of the Tata Ecosystem we would be able to build stronger consumer connect and accelerate our journey,” said Hari Menon, CEO of BigBasket.

The company fulfils around 15 million orders per month in 30 cities across India. The Bengaluru-nased startup had reached the milestone of $1 billion in annual revenue.

The acquisition of BigBasket is part of Tata Group’s strategy to build a digital consumer ecosystem. The salt-to-software conglomerate is making inroads in new-age digital markets such as online pharmacy and online fitness, according to reports. While it has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in e-pharma player 1mg, reports say the conglomerate is also in talks to acquire a stake in Mukesh Bansal’s fitness startup CureFit.