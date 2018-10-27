Aman Mehta to Ron Sommer, Tata group independent directors among best paid

Independent directors of Tata group companies earned the most in the financial year 2017-18, shows the data drawn from India’s top 30 companies that constitute the BSE Sensex. Five of the 10 best-paid independent directors belonged to the Tata group, followed by four from Reliance Industries and one from Wipro.

Of the top five, four were on the board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Former HSBC Asia-Pacific CEO Aman Mehta, an independent director on the TCS board, is the highest paid. Mehta’s remuneration, including commission and sitting fees, was Rs 30.5 million in ...