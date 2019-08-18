Tata group's retain chain Trent bucks the trend, shines amid gloom

Consumers open their purse strings when they walk into Westside stores from Tata group company Trent. When rival fashion chains felt the slowdown pangs for the second straight quarter during the three months ended June (Q1), Westside went the other way.

The chain reported its highest same-store sales growth (SSG) in six quarters for the period at 12 per cent. Most other fashion chains including names such as Brand Factory, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Central and V-Mart, in contrast, reported SSG of 2-7 per cent in Q1. This was lower than the 3-9 per cent range they had reported in Q4 of ...