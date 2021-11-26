Tata in talks to set up $300-mn semiconductor assembly unit: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman
N Chandrasekaran's second term likely to come up at Tata Sons AGM
Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran deny reports of leadership changes at Tata Sons
Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran for hybrid model of work, 'a third place'
-
India's Tata group is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of the conglomerate's push into high-tech manufacturing.
Tata is talking to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana and scouting for land for the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant, the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is not public.
While Tata has previously said it would likely enter the semiconductor business, this is the first time news about the group's foray into the sector and its scale has been reported.
An OSAT plant packages, assembles and tests foundry-made silicon wafers, turning them into finished semiconductor chips.
Tata has looked at some potential locations for the factory, one of the sources said, adding a venue was likely to be finalised by next month.
"While they (Tata) are very strong on the software side of things ... hardware is something they want to add to their portfolio, which is very critical for long-term growth," the source said.
Tata group and the three states did not respond to requests for comment.
Tata's push will bolster Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' drive for electronics manufacturing, which has already helped turn the South Asian nation into the world's second-biggest maker of smartphones.
The Tata group, which controls India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services and has interests in everything from autos to aviation, plans to invest in high-end electronics and digital businesses, its Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has previously said.
Potential clients of Tata's OSAT business include companies such as Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and STMicroelectronics.
The factory is expected to start operations late next year and could employ up to 4,000 workers, the source said, adding availability of skilled labour at the right cost was key to the long-term viability of the project.
"Once Tata starts, the ecosystem will come around ... So it's very critical to find the right place from a labour standpoint," the source said.
Separately, Tata is already building a high-tech electronics manufacturing facility in southern Tamil Nadu state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU