Tata-Mistry tiff: Tata Motors lost sizeable orders from both Ola, Uber

lost a sizeable order from taxi aggregator firms, and as Tata group’s former Chairman, Cyrus Mistry and the group patriarch, Ratan Tata fought a bitter battle following the removal of Mistry as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016. It was India’s largest car maker Maruti which finally won the order.

According to the NCLT Mumbai bench order dated July 9th, Ratan Tata asked Mistry to consider a proposal by which wanted to buy 150,000 cars. The order could have revived the fortunes of which was facing headwinds due to Nano – which failed to make any mark in the market.

In a letter to Mistry dated September 16th, 2015, Tata wrote to Mistry that a proposal to offtake 150,000 Indicas and Nanos should be welcomed by Tata Motors, as it constitutes about 15 months' production at current sales levels. “If could execute both the cabs and proposals it would be even better and would be a real shot-in-the-arm for the company. How will Tata Motors justify turning away any proposal for a guaranteed offtake? And how would such a decision be viewed in the public domain? The company has allowed such a potential business opportunity to go to Maruti, While Tata Motors is gasping for breath, I am raising this with you as these would be issues with which you would be involved operationally as you are in fact the de-facto CEO or Executive Chairman of the company,” Tata said.

"You will recall when we were together in Pune on September 1st, I mentioned to you that Bhavish Aggarwal, (Co-Founder of OLA cabs) told me that they were very keen to immediately acquire 10,000 Nanos and Indicas/Indigos from Tata Motors on outright purchase, lease or joint venture. On as annual basis, they had plans to acquire 150,000 such vehicles. He mentioned that while OLA was keen to do the transaction with Tata Motors, there was no positive response from Tata Motors. By contrast was chasing him everyday,” Tata wrote to Mistry in a bid to salvage Nano and





Tata also wrote a letter to Mayank (Pareek), President of Tata Motors that selling 150,000 vehicles would constitute approximately 10-months business, if this went to Suzuki, then how Tata Motors management would explaln, how and why they turn away from such business in offing, he has doubted that there was some disconnect somewhere in getting through. Therefore, he put it to Mayank and Mayank immediately brought it to the notice of Mistry.

Then one Shailesh Chandra at the instruction of Mistry put it to Mayank saying that they were in touch with Ola till the month of June 2015 for a potential deal regarding purchase of about 8,000 Nanos and 6,000 Indicas in a period of three months, but since Ola put a condition that vehicles should be financed by Tata Motors Finance with a right of refusal and exclusivity for them, in the meanwhile, as an offer came from with a requirement of 1,20,000 Indicas and Indigos with an offer to keep security deposit with TM agreeing to take the entire risk of default beyond 2 per cent, and since Tata Sons was on the verge of finalization of definite agreement with Uber, he asked Mayank to understand their inability to respond fast to Ola.



When nothing happened as stated by Shailesh at the behest of Mistry, Tata wrote the letter dated suggesting Cyrus to become fast to grab the opportunities either with Ola or with Uber, if possible to have with both because in given Tata Motors’ current inability to register sales. There were objections from Mistry that Tata had personal investments in Ola. Tata said that they should not lose this opportunity, but ultimately neither Uber nor Ola business has come to Tata Motors – resulting in huge loss to the company, the court order said.

Madhu Kanna, one of Mistry's close confidant, later joined Uber after his removal from Tata Sons.