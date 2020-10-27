Tata Motors consolidated net loss widens in Q2 on weak operational show

consolidated loss for the quarter ended September widened over the year ago period, but the owner of (JLR) beat Street estimates on all counts. The Tata group flagship reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.3 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with a net loss of Rs 187.70 crore a year ago.

The quarter reflected strong sequential recovery with positive profit before tax and significantly positive free cash flows following the restart of production and the reopening of the global retailer network. The business achieved 0.3 per cent EBIT margin reflecting the recovery in sales and Project Charge+ cost efficiencies. Project Charge+ delivered £0.6b of cost, profit, and cash flow improvements in the quarter and £1.8b year to date, the company said in the statement.

Total revenue from operations during the period crimped by 18.19 per cent to Rs 53,530 crore from Rs 65,431.95 crore a year ago, it said in a notification to the exchanges.

JLR’s retail sales during the three-month period rose 53.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 113,569 units but the sales in most markets continued to be impacted by Covid-19 and hence were down 11.9 per cent in total year-on-year, it said. But China showed an encouraging sales trend-- up 14.6 per cent on the prior quarter and 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

“Although is not immune to the headwinds impacting the global automotive industry, it has the foundations in place to generate long-term sustainable profitability,” said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré.

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment in the domestic market continued its strong growth momentum in the quarter and commercial vehicle (CV) witnessed gradual improvement across the segments.

is committed to achieving near zero net automotive debt in the coming years by focusing on better front-end activations of our exciting product range and executing our cost and cash savings with rigor, it said in a release.