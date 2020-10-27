Tata Motors consolidated net loss widens in Q2 on weak operational show

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors Q2 preview: Up to Rs 3,212 crore loss seen amid JLR's struggles
Automobile sales to see double-digit decline in FY21: Crisil Research
New vehicle registrations plunge 36% in July; PV retail sales down 25.19%
Tata Motors jumps 7% as JLR's Q2 sales grow 53% QoQ; CLSA maintains 'Buy'
Commercial vehicle makers expect recovery in sales from second half of FY21
-
Tata Motors consolidated loss for the quarter ended September widened over the year ago period, but the owner of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) beat Street estimates on all counts. The Tata group flagship reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.3 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with a net loss of Rs 187.70 crore a year ago.
The quarter reflected strong sequential recovery with positive profit before tax and significantly positive free cash flows following the restart of production and the reopening of the global retailer network. The business achieved 0.3 per cent EBIT margin reflecting the recovery in sales and Project Charge+ cost efficiencies. Project Charge+ delivered £0.6b of cost, profit, and cash flow improvements in the quarter and £1.8b year to date, the company said in the statement.
Total revenue from operations during the period crimped by 18.19 per cent to Rs 53,530 crore from Rs 65,431.95 crore a year ago, it said in a notification to the exchanges.
ALSO READ: Covid claims filed with insurers reach 475,000, of which 325,000 settled
JLR’s retail sales during the three-month period rose 53.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 113,569 units but the sales in most markets continued to be impacted by Covid-19 and hence were down 11.9 per cent in total year-on-year, it said. But China showed an encouraging sales trend-- up 14.6 per cent on the prior quarter and 3.7 per cent year-on-year.
“Although Jaguar Land Rover is not immune to the headwinds impacting the global automotive industry, it has the foundations in place to generate long-term sustainable profitability,” said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré.
The passenger vehicle (PV) segment in the domestic market continued its strong growth momentum in the quarter and commercial vehicle (CV) witnessed gradual improvement across the segments.
Tata Motors is committed to achieving near zero net automotive debt in the coming years by focusing on better front-end activations of our exciting product range and executing our cost and cash savings with rigor, it said in a release.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU