Tata Motors faces litmus test: Falling sales, losses force JLR to cut jobs

Tata Motors is facing a significant challenge of turning around its 100 per cent subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is grappling with declining sales, lower margins, and the recent losses. The company is expected to lay off “thousands of workers” early next year, in its bid to cut costs by at least $3.2 billion in the next two years, according to British media reports.

JLR reported net losses during the first half (H1) of 2018-19 (FY19) - the first time in nearly a decade. The last time the luxury carmaker reported losses was in 2008-09, immediately after the 2008 ...