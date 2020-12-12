Tata Motors floats VRS scheme to rein in fixed costs; its third in 4 years

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland announces VRS for the second time in last two years
Tata Motors to acquire Jayem Automotives stake in JT Special Vehicles
Faced with declining sales, auto firms see room for growth via rent-a-car
Kia, Toyota, Audi lead in dealer satisfaction study on Covid recovery: FADA
Tata Motors pips Mahindra in vehicle registration in July, FADA data shows
-
Tata Motors has floated a voluntary retirement scheme in its bid to rein in fixed costs and implement the turnaround plans effectively, according to people aware of the development. This is the third time in four years that the Tata group flagship is floating a VRS.
The scheme announced on Friday is applicable to all the permanent employees and those employed at the plants, as per a communiqué reviewed by Business Standard.
“Tata Motors continues to implement its turnaround plans effectively. Towards this, we are also reviewing cost structures proactively while ensuring that our commitment towards employee welfare and well being remains foremost,” said an email sent to the employees by Ravindra Kumar GP, president and chief human resource officer on 11 December. It is open till 9 January.
ALSO READ: Auto manufacturers stare at supply outages amid shortage of semi-conductors
“As a first step and in response to employee requests, we are announcing a VRS for permanent employees and workers,” it said. the scheme provides to all those eligible to apply, to avail early retirement by drawing certain compensation and benefits, said the email. The compensation and benefits being offered under the scheme are among “the best in the industry” and includes health insurance as well as guidance on financial and retirement planning, it added.
The scheme is open till 9 January, said those aware of the development. Tata Motors joins other companies. Tata Motors employs close to 42,957 employees and almost half of them will be eligible for the scheme.
Tata Motors joins other auto firms including Hero MotoCorp, Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Ashok Leyland that had implemented similar schemes to shave off costs amid a protracted slowdown that has been heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU