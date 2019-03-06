Tata Motors, Mahindra provide Indian spark to Geneva Motor Show

The 89th version of the Geneva International Motor Show is finally here. The 11-day event, which opens to the general public on Thursday, will showcase expensive and One of the oldest motor shows in the world, it will witness this year a host of electric vehicles and electric concepts, which will set the tempo for brands in the future.

Leading the pack for India are Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled four products, including the premium hatchback Altroz and a concept version of the small SUV H2X, at a media briefing here. The company took curtains off an electric version of the Altroz hatchback as well, which it plans to launch next year.

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra group, unveiled its luxury electric vehicle Battista, which is touted to be faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/hr sub-two second sprint. When it arrives in 2020, the Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed. It has the potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, faster than a Formula 1 car, and break the 250 mph top speed barrier all with a potential zero emissions range of over 300 miles, the company said.





Mahindra group-promoted Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista will hit the road in 2020

Tata Motors also showcased a second SUV from its optimal modular efficient global advanced (OMEGA) platform called the Buzzard Geneva edition, a seven-seater SUV. The name of the vehicle is yet to be finalised for the Indian market.

It also revealed Buzzard Sport (known as Harrier in India) during the unveiling, which was attended by Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

All the products are based on the company's OMEGA and agile light advanced architecture (ALFA), which are expected to hit road over the next two years. “All these global products are based on the two new architecture strategy. We are confident that they will be game changers in their own spheres and will reiterate our commitment to offer aspirational products,” said Guenter Butschek, Tata Motors MD & CEO.

While the Altroz and its EV version are based on the ALFA platform, the Buzzard comes pinned on the OMEGA architecture. The company plans to launch the product in the next financial year.The Altroz, which will be launched later this year, will come with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Faster than a F1 car

The Battista will deliver a level of performance that is “unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology,” Automobili Pininfarina claimed.

“This is the most authentic and exciting automotive story imaginable. The Battista is the hypercar of the future, inspired by a legendary past,” Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke said.

Electrification unlocks the door to a new level of performance and a zero-emissions future, whilst a passion and respect for automotive history will define how this landmark car looks and feels, he added.