Tata Motors Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 7,605 cr; revenue up 42%

Auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). It posted a loss of Rs 9,894.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The carmaker's revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,628 crore for the fourth quarter, up 42 per cent from the revenue of Rs 62,492 crore clocked in the same quarter last year.

According to a consensus estimate of Bloomberg, was expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,774.10 crore and revenue of Rs 87,517.8 crore for the fourth quarter.

"We expect Q1 FY22 to be relatively weak due to this as well as rising commodity inflation and expect to improve gradually from the second quarter," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

"The CV business consistently posted sequential quarter on quarter growth on back of improved consumer sentiments, buoyancy in e-business, firming freight rates and higher infrastructure demand including road construction and mining. We have successfully improved our operational and financial performance by reducing cost," said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD of

Tata Motors, which owns the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported an operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 12.7k crore.

On Tuesday, Tata Motor's scrip rallied 3.4 per cent to close at Rs 332 on NSE.