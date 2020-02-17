Tata Motors to correct prices of commercial vehicles from April

Tata Motors will be correcting prices of its medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) range once the BS-VI (Bharat Stage) norms take effect, said a top company executive. According to Girish Wagh, president of the commercial vehicles business, the truck market leader has taken the transition to stricter emission norms as an opportunity.

It will revisit the entire value chain, optimise costs and launch models that are likely to set new benchmarks in the industry. “As the market leader, we will correct the (price) structure to a great extent. This is the time to do ...