Tata Motors to re-launch flagship SUV Safari in a new avatar this month

The Tata Safari, the erstwhile SUV which became synonymous with the segment and ruled the Indian roads for close to two decades, will soon be back in a new avatar codenamed Gravitas.



In its new avatar, “The Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy,” said in a statement. It will commence bookings for the new generation Safari, shortly. The model will arrive in the showroom later this month, the compoany said.



“We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure,” said Shailesh Chandra, president - Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, in a statement. The launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status, Chandra added.



The new Safari has been designed and developed to appeal to the new age SUV customers, who demand arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, outstanding performance for a modern and a multifaceted lifestyle, said the statement.



It encourages customers to ‘reclaim their life’ with its powerful stance, unmatched performance, effortless drivability, luxurious comfort, spacious interiors and new age connected technology, which make it ideal for daily commutes as well as family getaways.



Based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy and OMEGARC platform architecture – a derivative of the D8 platform from Land Rover, the adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, the company said.