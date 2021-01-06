Tata Motors to re-launch flagship SUV Safari in a new avatar this month

-
ALSO READ
Automaker forced to airlift raw material as container shortage bites
How multinational carmakers are being squeezed out of Indian market
Car makers pull all stops to beat the pandemic blues ahead of festivals
Hit hard by lockdown, three-wheeler makers stare at long road to recovery
Fresh investments in auto sector unlikely; long, dark period ahead: Siam
-
The Tata Safari, the erstwhile SUV which became synonymous with the segment and ruled the Indian roads for close to two decades, will soon be back in a new avatar codenamed Gravitas.
In its new avatar, “The Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy,” Tata Motors said in a statement. It will commence bookings for the new generation Safari, shortly. The model will arrive in the showroom later this month, the compoany said.
“We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure,” said Shailesh Chandra, president - Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, in a statement. The launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status, Chandra added.
The new Safari has been designed and developed to appeal to the new age SUV customers, who demand arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, outstanding performance for a modern and a multifaceted lifestyle, said the statement.
It encourages customers to ‘reclaim their life’ with its powerful stance, unmatched performance, effortless drivability, luxurious comfort, spacious interiors and new age connected technology, which make it ideal for daily commutes as well as family getaways.
Based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy and OMEGARC platform architecture – a derivative of the D8 platform from Land Rover, the adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU