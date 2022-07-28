JUST IN

Tata Neu CTO quits four months after launch to join 'global role'

According to company officials, its been 10-days since Sauvik Banerjjee has moved out of his role

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 
Sauvik Banerjjee
Sauvik Banerjjee

Tata Digital founding chief technology officer (CTO) Sauvik Banerjjee has exited the company after four months of the launch of super app Tata Neu.

According to company officials, its been 10-days since he has moved out of his role and is at present in the UK. The company spokesperson also said that the team is well placed to address any issues.

Banerjjee, who is a UK citizen, has moved back to the country. In a message, he confirmed the news and said: "I am a UK national and was planning to move back to a global role. I had decided a few months back and post the (Tata Neu) launch I decided to move on."

At the India Global Innovation Summit held in June in Bengaluru, Banerjjee had said that the app does about 10,000-15,000 transactions a day. Banerjjee had joined the core team of Tata Digital in 2019. He was earlier the CTO at Tata Cliq.

Banerjjee has quit at a time when Tata Neu has laid out aggressive plans to grow and is still working on enhancing the app's user experience.

According to the internal magazine of the group, The Review, Pratik Pal, Tata Digital CEO, said that the company aspires to have 100-150 million NeuPass members in the next 2-3 years.
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 21:22 IST

