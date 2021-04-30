JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Marico net profit up 14% in Jan quarter; revenue up 34% on low base
Business Standard

Tata Power considering a $473-million IPO for its renewable energy unit

The power company is said to have abandoned earlier plans to seek a partner to invest in its green assets via an investment trust

Topics
Tata Power | renewable energy | IPOs

Baiju Kalesh & P R Sanjai | Bloomberg 

tata power

Tata Power, controlled by Tata Group, is weighing an initial public offering for its renewable energy business that cou­ld raise about Rs 35 billion ($473 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

The power company has abandoned earlier plans to seek a partner to invest in its green assets via an investment trust, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Tata Power will seek approval for the IPO plan from its board, they said. If they approve, the proposed listing in Mumbai could take place as soon as this year, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details such as the size and timing could change, the peo­ple said. A representative for Tata Power couldn’t immediately comment.

Tata Power’s plan to list its green power business comes as India’s renewables sector is forecast to expand rapidly, driven by increasing power dem­and and decarbonization effo­rts. The country is working to me­et Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi’s target to multiply its re­n­ewable power capacity five times over the next decade. The company, including subsidiaries and joint en­tities, has gene­rating capacity of 12.8 Gw, about 30 per cent of whi­ch co­mes from cle­an ene­rgy, ac­­­c­o­rding to its website. Its proje­cts include solar power ge­n­­e­ration, install­ation, man­u­facturing and mai­nt­enance, as well as wind pow­er generation. India’s largest rene­wable ene­rgy producer, ReNew Po­w­er, agreed to merge with a US sp­ecial purpose acq­ui­sition fi­rm in February, giving it an $8 billion enterprise value.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 30 2021. 23:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.