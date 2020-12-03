Tata Power fully repays Mundra unit's bank loans worth Rs 4,150 cr

on Thursday said its Mundra subsidiary has made a second tranche of repayment for the subsidiary’s bank loans. With this, the company said, all of Mundra unit’s bank loans have been fully repaid.



In a statement to BSE, said, Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has repaid Rs 1,550 crore of bank loans on Wednesday. CGPL houses Tata Power’s Mundra ultra-mega power project (UMPP), based in Gujarat.



“This action is in line with the company's stated objective of repaying debt in CGPL to reduce the periodic debt servicing obligations of CGPL and thus make its operations more self-sustainable,” said in a statement.



The statement further said that the subsidiary also repaid Rs 2,600 crore worth of bank loans in October.



“With this repayment (Rs 1,550 crore) and an earlier repayment of Rs 2,600 crore of bank loans made in October 2020, the bank loans of CGPL amounting to Rs 4,150 crore have been fully repaid,” Tata Power said. CGPL’s long term debt now stands at Rs 3,790 crore and comprises bonds and debentures.



Tata Power’s Mundra unit has been facing headwinds over the last several years over a lower contracted tariff and higher imported coal costs. In FY20, the Mundra unit reported a consolidated loss of Rs 891 crore. Multiple discussions with its five power procurer states have so far not lead to any upward tariff revision. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, procure power from the 4,000-megawatt (Mw) plant.



In August, Tata Power said it will merge CGPL, and two other wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself for greater synergies in financing, compliance, and oversight. The merger is part of a strategic initiative to simplify the group holding structure and a broader plan to set the company for future growth through fiscal consolidation and the strengthening of balance sheet. In the same month, Tata Power also informed analysts the company will reduce CGPL’s debt using its preference shares and divestment proceeds of Rs 4,000 crore and generate interest cost savings of Rs 380 crore per annum.



Tata Power plans to sustain its overall net debt below Rs 25,000 crore beyond FY2021. As of September, Tata Power’s total gross debt was at Rs 44,495 crore, while the net debt was at Rs 36,840 crore.