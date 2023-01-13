Tata Power plans to set up 25,000 EV charging points across India

on Friday said it has commenced a nationwide plan of setting up 25,000 (EVs) points across the country.

The move aims to support faster adoption of e-mobility over the next five years. The company is currently showcasing its range of hi-tech electric vehicle solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

According to a statement from the company, visitors were given a first-hand experience of the technology that is driving Tata Power’s widespread EV network, EZ Charge, along with one of the most downloaded mobile apps for EV charging, EZ Charge.

The app helps commuters locate the nearest charging station, know the real-time availability of charging points, and receive updates on charging status, among other things, the company said. also said that the information about its Network Operations Center (NOC) was on display, which helps in the effective operational management of charging stations in the country.

NOC is integrated with the online platform that supports EZ Charge services, aids in the early detection of tech-related issues, and has a real-time communication link with all the on-board chargers. Additionally, NOC supports quick problem-solving, back-end system support, and proactive planning for charging infrastructure upkeep.

The company said it has been at the helm of providing EV charging solutions across the country, with charging solutions for homes, workplaces, fleet stations, public locations, and commercial junctions like e-bus charging depots.

Through its widespread presence, Tata Power claims that it provides over 3,600 public or semi-public chargers and more than 23,500 residential chargers. Many of these charging stations are also equipped with fast-charging technology and located at various strategic locations, such as malls, hotels, airports, and office complexes.

Virendra Goyal, Head for Business Development, EV charging, Tata Power, said that the demand for is increasing steadily in India. Therefore, it is crucial to have a pan-India charging network.

According to the company, its EV charging initiatives are well in line with the Centre's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technology platform along with easy access to charging points for .

In addition to its strong network in Delhi-National Capital Region, Tata Power's EV charging stations spreads extensively with a presence in Mumbai, Goa, Surat, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, among others.

