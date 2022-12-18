JUST IN
News
Ola enters CV space to take on Tatas and M&M, launch e-three-wheelers
Business Standard

Tata Power seeks regulator nod to raise tariffs and offset fuel cost surge

A spike in coal prices has increased cost of generation

Topics
Tata Power | Coal prices | Maharashtra

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata Power's arm acquires 30 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Tata Power has requested the Maharashtra power sector regulator, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to relax the ceiling on the fuel-adjustment charges so as to recover the electricity purchase cost.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:17 IST

