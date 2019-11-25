Tata Power set to clinch power distribution licence in central Odisha

Tata Power is set to clinch the power distribution licence in the Central Odisha area, making it the third licence for the company after Delhi and Mumbai. Sources said Tata Power’s bid has been finalised for the tender floated for distribution and retail supply of electricity in the circles of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paradeep and Dhenkanal.

This is Odisha’s second attempt at privatising its power distribution. It already has successful distribution franchisees in different areas of the state. The state has offered three more regions for private power distribution ...