Tata Power ties up with Kolte-Patil Developers for e-charging stations

Tata Power has partnered with real estate company Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd (KPDL) to set up e-charging stations across its projects in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru for convenience of electric vehicle owners.
As part of the wider green mobility adoption, EVs and the charging infrastructure play a key role to mitigate climate change challenges in the urban mobility space, Tata Power said in a statement.
"Tata Power has partnered with Kolte-Patil Developers, a leading Pune-based real estate developer to set up charging stations across its projects in the cities of Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru for providing comprehensive charging solutions to the EV owners," the statement said without divulging any further information.
"Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers' wide client base across key metros cities, would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles," Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief - New Business Services at Tata Power, said.
"We are excited to join hands with Tata Power on this partnership. And this alliance allows us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart, sustainable manner," Rahul Talele, Group CEO of KPDL, said.
