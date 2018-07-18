Tata Power to set up 3 EV charging stations at Cognizant's Hyderabad campus

will set up three fast-charging (EV) stations at Hyderabad campus of Cognizant after recently launching Mumbai's first charging infrastructure with nine charging stations across significant locations. said it will expand the infrastructure in Hyderabad to encourage people to shift from vehicles run on fossil fuels to eco-friendly EVs.

The two Tata group companies, and Tata Motors, will jointly execute the consolidated e-mobility solutions as part of Cognizant's 'Go Green' programme for its employees in Hyderabad. While will supply 10 Tigor EVs, Tata Power will provide the necessary electric mobility infrastructure by installing three charging stations at the company's sprawling campus.

"With the deployment of the fast charging stations in Hyderabad, the city is gradually becoming more conducive towards a pollution free environment. This initiative is in line with our endeavour to accelerate the adoption of across the country by providing the much-needed mobility infrastructure to support growth," said Tata Power CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha.

has partnered with mobility solutions company Volercars that will be delivering this integrated solution with the value-added service to Cognizant including on ground operations and fleet management. A batch of 10 vehicles was handed over by team to Cognizant officials at an invent held in the company's Hyderabad campus on Wednesday.