Tata Projects shortlisted for Noida International Airport construction

-
ALSO READ
The many fortunes riding on Noida's Jewar airport
TMS Ep53: Legalising MSP, Noida's Jewar airport, Indian equities, PFvsPPF
Seamless connections, sustainable ops: All about Noida's upcoming airport
L&T consol Q3 PAT down 17% YoY at Rs 2,055 cr on input cost spike
L&T Infotech Q4FY22 net rises 17% YoY to Rs 638 cr, up 4% sequentially
-
Tata Projects has been shortlisted to construct the terminal, runway, and various other airside and landside facilities at the Noida International Airport in Jewar.
The infrastructure and construction arm of Tata group is said to have scored higher than rival bidders – Larsen & Toubro and Shapoorji Pallonji group under the quality and cost-based selection criteria that is being followed for the selection of the contractor.
Currently, negotiations are underway between the shortlisted bidder and Noida International Airport (NIA) and the contract award could take place after two to three weeks, a source said.
Tata Projects declined to comment.
“We are still in the process of selecting an EPC contractor for the development of Noida International Airport. We will share information on the contractor once a final decision has been taken,” NIA said in a statement.
Last April Noida airport invited bids for engineering, procurement, and construction of the terminal, runway, and various other works.
Tata Projects is executing critical road, rail, and metro projects in the country. It has also been selected for the construction of the new parliament building in Delhi. But its experience in airport construction space is limited. In 2018 it won the contract for the construction of a new terminal building at Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh and is credited for completing the project in a record eleven months.
Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar. Spread over 1334 hectares the airport will have a single runway in phase I and will be capable of handling twelve million passengers annually. The airport is expected to get operational by 2024.
The project is being developed as a public-private partnership between Zurich Airport and Uttar Pradesh government. Zurich Airport is investing Rs 5,700 crore for phase I and has tied up around Rs 3,725 crore in debt from the State Bank of India for the project.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU