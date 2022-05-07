Tata Projects shortlisted for Noida International Airport construction

has been shortlisted to construct the terminal, runway, and various other airside and landside facilities at the in Jewar.

The infrastructure and construction arm of Tata group is said to have scored higher than rival bidders – Larsen & Toubro and Shapoorji Pallonji group under the quality and cost-based selection criteria that is being followed for the selection of the contractor.

Currently, negotiations are underway between the shortlisted bidder and (NIA) and the contract award could take place after two to three weeks, a source said.

declined to comment.

“We are still in the process of selecting an EPC contractor for the development of . We will share information on the contractor once a final decision has been taken,” NIA said in a statement.

Last April Noida airport invited bids for engineering, procurement, and construction of the terminal, runway, and various other works.

is executing critical road, rail, and metro projects in the country. It has also been selected for the construction of the new parliament building in Delhi. But its experience in airport construction space is limited. In 2018 it won the contract for the construction of a new terminal building at Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh and is credited for completing the project in a record eleven months.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar. Spread over 1334 hectares the airport will have a single runway in phase I and will be capable of handling twelve million passengers annually. The airport is expected to get operational by 2024.

The project is being developed as a public-private partnership between Zurich Airport and Uttar Pradesh government. Zurich Airport is investing Rs 5,700 crore for phase I and has tied up around Rs 3,725 crore in debt from the State Bank of India for the project.