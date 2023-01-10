JUST IN
Air India will have to wait till March to implement new HR policy: Report
Adani Enterprises FPO may get a big boost from Gulf sovereign wealth funds
Tata nears iPhone plant takeover to grow India's Apple supply role
Apple retail stores to come up in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket: Report
GreenCell Mobility bags order for 570 electric buses from Delhi government
Star India asks BCCI for Rs 130-crore discount in the existing deal
HDFC Capital achieves $376-mn initial close for scheme 2 of H-CARE 3
Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets
'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India
TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Air India will have to wait till March to implement new HR policy: Report
icon-arrow-left
Private-equity firm Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC
Business Standard

Tata-run iPhone plant to create opportunities in India, says TCS executive

The $128 billion Tata Group has been in talks for months with Apple Inc.'s Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp

Topics
Tata group | iphone manufacturing in India | TCS

Bloomberg 

The Wistron plant in Karnakata.
The Wistron plant in Karnakata.

Tata Group succeeding with its bid to take over an iPhone assembly plant in southern India would give a boost to the country’s ambitions to become an electronics manufacturing hub, a top executive at the conglomerate’s software services arm said.

“I am not directly involved in that, but it should be really good for India because this is going to create an opportunity in India to manufacture electronics and microelectronics,” N Ganapathy Subramaniam, operating chief at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., told Bloomberg TV’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin in an interview on Tuesday.

The $128 billion Tata Group has been in talks for months with Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. and is looking to seal the purchase of its assembly factory near Bangalore by the end of March. The salt-to-airline conglomerate has been expanding its presence in technology, and India’s government has taken steps to challenge China’s dominance in electronics.

Subramaniam and Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran are brothers, hailing from India’s southern Tamil Nadu state.

Shares of TCS fell as much as 2.7% on Tuesday after the company reported a net profit of 108.5 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in the three months through December, missing the average analyst estimate of 110.85 billion rupees.

“It’s a very very broad based, mixed environment, but given what we have achieved as momentum and then the qualified pipeline that I see, I think it looks alright,” Subramaniam said.

The IT company on Monday announced a special dividend of 67 rupees a share, a move that’s in line with its capital allocation policy, Subramaniam said.

TCS, Asia’s biggest outsourcer, has enough cash to look at mergers and acquisitions and other strategic opportunities in areas including cybersecurity and cloud solutions, he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata group

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.