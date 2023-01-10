Tata-run iPhone plant to create opportunities in India, says TCS executive

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
Here is what the internet expects from Apple in its new iPhone 14 series
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
Apple launch event 2022: Where to watch, what to expect? Check details
-
Tata Group succeeding with its bid to take over an iPhone assembly plant in southern India would give a boost to the country’s ambitions to become an electronics manufacturing hub, a top executive at the conglomerate’s software services arm said.
“I am not directly involved in that, but it should be really good for India because this is going to create an opportunity in India to manufacture electronics and microelectronics,” N Ganapathy Subramaniam, operating chief at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., told Bloomberg TV’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin in an interview on Tuesday.
The $128 billion Tata Group has been in talks for months with Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. and is looking to seal the purchase of its assembly factory near Bangalore by the end of March. The salt-to-airline conglomerate has been expanding its presence in technology, and India’s government has taken steps to challenge China’s dominance in electronics.
Subramaniam and Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran are brothers, hailing from India’s southern Tamil Nadu state.
Shares of TCS fell as much as 2.7% on Tuesday after the company reported a net profit of 108.5 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in the three months through December, missing the average analyst estimate of 110.85 billion rupees.
“It’s a very very broad based, mixed environment, but given what we have achieved as momentum and then the qualified pipeline that I see, I think it looks alright,” Subramaniam said.
The IT company on Monday announced a special dividend of 67 rupees a share, a move that’s in line with its capital allocation policy, Subramaniam said.
TCS, Asia’s biggest outsourcer, has enough cash to look at mergers and acquisitions and other strategic opportunities in areas including cybersecurity and cloud solutions, he said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU