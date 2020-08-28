JUST IN
ICRA Q1 net profit declines 17% to Rs 17 cr, income down at Rs Rs 80.8 cr
Business Standard

Tata Sons AGM: Mistry family raises questions over losses in group firms

The meeting, attended by Tata group CEOs and the group patriarch, Ratan Tata, was chaired by N Chandraseakran, who countered the allegations made by the Mistry representative at the AGM

Topics
Tata Sons | Annual General Meetings | Tata vs Mistry

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM), held online for the first time in its over 100-year history, turned out to be a stormy affair when representatives of the Mistry family, who own 18.5 per cent stake in the holding company, raised questions over losses in various Tata group companies including aviation.

The meeting, attended by Tata group CEOs and the group patriarch, Ratan Tata, was chaired by N Chandraseakran, who countered the allegations made by the Mistry representative at the AGM. Sources said that Chandra maintained the group’s commitment in the businesses ...

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 01:01 IST

