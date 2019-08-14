Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran gets Rs 65.25-crore remuneration for FY19

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, received a remuneration of Rs 65.52 crore for FY19, thanks to a Rs 54-crore commission on profit of Tata Sons. This is a 19 per cent increase over his FY18 compensation of Rs 55.11 crore, which included a commission of Rs 47 crore.

Executive director Saurabh Agrawal’s salary went up by 22 per cent to Rs 16.45 crore, which included a Rs 12 crore commission on profit. Among independent directors, while Venu Srinivasan abstained from taking any commission on profit from the company, independent director Ajay Piramal got Rs 1.9 crore as commission.

Ronendra Sen took home Rs 2 crore, while Harish Manwani was paid Rs 1.85 crore. Farida Khambata, another independent director, was paid Rs 1.9 crore by Tata Sons as commission. The commissions will be paid after the 101st annual general meeting scheduled to be held in the third week of August in Mumbai.