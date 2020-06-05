Tata Sons not looking to monetize investments to raise capital: Chairman

-
Tata Sons is in a strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support the group companies and growth initiatives, N Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons said in a statement, adding that it is not looking to monetize its investments to raise capital.
The re-assurance by the top official at Tata Group’s holding firm comes amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has impacted the Tata companies in India and overseas, adversely.
“Tata Sons is in strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support the group companies and new growth initiatives. Tata Sons is not looking to monetize its investments to raise capital,” said Chandrasekaran.
Tata group companies, like all other companies, are facing both challenges and opportunities arising out of the coronavirus
(Covid-19) pandemic and the resulting economic situation, based on the industries and markets they operate in, he said, pointing out that all the group companies are progressing well in responding to these challenges and opportunities and “we are confident that they will emerge stronger,” Chandrasekaran said. The group is focused on “navigating the current situation and profitable growth,” he added.
