Tata Sons not looking to monetize investments to raise capital: Chairman

The re-assurance by the top official at Tata Group’s holding firm comes amid the (Covid-19) pandemic that has impacted the Tata in India and overseas, adversely.



“ is in strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support the group and new growth initiatives. Tata Sons is not looking to monetize its investments to raise capital,” said Chandrasekaran.



Tata group companies, like all other companies, are facing both challenges and opportunities arising out of the coronavirus

(Covid-19) pandemic and the resulting economic situation, based on the industries and markets they operate in, he said, pointing out that all the group companies are progressing well in responding to these challenges and opportunities and “we are confident that they will emerge stronger,” Chandrasekaran said. The group is focused on “navigating the current situation and profitable growth,” he added.