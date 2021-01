Tata Sons-owned AirAsia India set to spread wings, lease 10 new aircraft

Tata Sons-owned AirAsia India is charting its future phase of growth, with the issues related to ownership now behind. It intends to add 10 new aircraft to its fleet, and has sounded off aircraft lessors for the same. These are over and above the three Airbus A320neo planes that it plans to induct by June next year as part of its fleet and network expansion.

Tata Sons believes there is a necessity to increase business in low-cost aviation, which has lent confidence to AirAsia India to chart its growth strategy. AirAsia India currently has 33 aircraft in its fleet. Of these, ...