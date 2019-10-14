Tata Sons plans to reduce debt, step up investments with TCS funds

With a Rs 12,166-crore dividend bonanza from its subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata group holding company Tata Sons’ top priority would be to reduce debt and make more investments in infrastructure and aviation businesses.

The company has to make debt repayments of Rs 3,333 crore in the year ending March 2020 (FY20) and, of this, Tata Sons has already repaid Rs 520 crore till July 31, a source close to the development said. “The idea is to reduce debt and, at the same time, make investments wherever necessary, like in the aviation and infrastructure ...